MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 33-year-old man died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Livonia Township.

The incident happened around 6:58 a.m. on a Sherburne County road east of Zimmerman.

Police say Ian Patrick Anthony Hruzek was walking north across Sherburne County Road 4 near the intersection of County Road 39 when he was struck by a vehicle.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, lifesaving efforts were performed but were not successful. Hruzek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 49-year-old driver who hit Hruzek was not injured. The Zimmerman woman remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, the sheriff’s office said.

The case remains under investigation.

