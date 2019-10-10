Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 33-year-old man died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Livonia Township.
The incident happened around 6:58 a.m. on a Sherburne County road east of Zimmerman.
Police say Ian Patrick Anthony Hruzek was walking north across Sherburne County Road 4 near the intersection of County Road 39 when he was struck by a vehicle.
According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, lifesaving efforts were performed but were not successful. Hruzek was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the 49-year-old driver who hit Hruzek was not injured. The Zimmerman woman remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, the sheriff’s office said.
The case remains under investigation.
