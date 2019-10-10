MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A commercial building in St. Paul has been evacuated due to a hazardous material leak late Thursday morning.
According to the St. Paul Fire Department, a leak of hazardous materials from a drum was reported at 11:38 a.m. at the building on the 800 block of Terrace Court.
The building was evacuated by the management group, and everyone who was evacuated was assessed by medics on scene. Decontamination showers were set up on site.
A chemical assessment team responded to help mitigate the leak and get it under control, so employees can get back inside.
Fire officials say the leak is of a smaller nature involving a 55-gallon drum, but safety is most important. The chemical is known and response teams know what to do.
There are no life-threatening safety concerns at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.