



1. Lotus Restaurant

Photo: brianna k./Yelp

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southeast Asian fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Topping the list is Lotus Restaurant. Located at 113 W. Grant St. in Loring Park, the Vietnamese spot is the highest-rated low-priced Southeast Asian restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 712 reviews on Yelp.

At Lotus Restaurant, customers can choose authentic Vietnamese food like the Com Tam, which is grilled pork over rice and served with lettuce, eggs, pickled daikon and carrots and a special fish sauce, and the Com Ga, which is two pieces of fried quarter leg chicken, served with ginger fried rice, lettuce, pickled daikon and carrot, cucumber and a spicy ginger garlic sauce. (Click here to view the full menu.)

2. My Huong Kitchen

Photo: kara d./Yelp

Next up is Whittier’s My Huong Kitchen, situated at 2718 Nicollet Ave., Suite 101B. With 4.5 stars out of 355 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers bubble tea and juices and smoothies, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

When it comes to special dishes, expect to find Hu Tieu Bo Kho, which is chunks of beef brisket marinated with five spice and stewed with ginger, lemongrass, onion, orange peel, tomatoes and carrots, as well as Hu Tiu Tieu Chau with chicken broth, rice noodle, fish ball, shrimp, chicken, fish tofu, lettuce, onion, chive, romaine lettuce, bean sprouts, fried shallots, cilantro and black pepper. (See the entire menu here.)

3. Que Viet

Photo: kara d./Yelp

Windom Park’s Que Viet, located at 2211 Johnson St. NE, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Chinese and Vietnamese spot four stars out of 114 reviews.

The menu features chow mein, lo mein, fried rice and egg fu young with a choice of chicken, pork and shrimp, as well as platters with chicken, beef, pork and vegetarian options.

4. Num-mi Vietnamese Kitchen & Grill

Photo: anna z./Yelp

Num-mi Vietnamese Kitchen & Grill, a Vietnamese spot in Marcy Holmes, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 52 Yelp reviews. Head over to 405 14th Ave. SE to see for yourself.

On the menu, consider the traditional pho with beef broth, rice noodles, ribeye, flank and Vietnamese meatballs; the banh mi with a choice of a French baguette or croissant with house mayo, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeños and cilantro and either grilled chicken, slicked pork, beef or fried tofu; or Vietnamese pizza.