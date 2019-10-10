



— President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are in the Twin Cities Thursday for a “Keep America Great” rally at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

The top trending topic on Twitter across the United States for much of Thursday has been #TrumpMinneapolis.

President Trump, and the Republican Party of Minnesota, tweeted their excitement over the rally.

We’re here. We’re excited. And we’re ready to turn Minnesota red for you Mr. President!! #KAG https://t.co/CMr0fER34N — MNGOP (@mngop) October 10, 2019

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who engaged in a Twitter war with the president earlier this week, proclaimed Thursday as “Love Trumps Hate Day” in the city.

Today is Love Trumps Hate Day in the city of Minneapolis.https://t.co/WWpiFSBgkO — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) October 10, 2019

Some young, aspiring Minnesota journalists were able to go inside Target Center and practice their craft.

The crowd waiting outside of Target Center has been steadily swelling since Thursday morning.

The crowds are crazy at #TrumpMinneapolis rally… this is just one of the lines!!! SUCH good energy, SUCH positivity, SUCH a fun atmosphere. Love it!!😄🇺🇸 #tcnt #TCNTrump pic.twitter.com/yLXYaj5qO4 — Sam Sansevere (@samsansevere) October 10, 2019

Protesters also arrived early to voice their opposition to President Trump and his policies.

Some folks just came out to get a chuckle.

The crowds have also pushed the METRO Blue Line to its max capacity.

This is the most crowded I've ever seen the lightrail on the way to target center. This train is at capacity. We are going to start skipping stops. The rain ain't keeping the protestors away. #MinneapolisProud #TrumpMinneapolis #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/EakehUi2Dd — Mike Griffin (@votegriffin) October 10, 2019



