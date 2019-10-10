Filed Under:Donald Trump, Downtown Minneapolis, Local TV, Mike Pence, Minneapolis News, Target Center


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are in the Twin Cities Thursday for a “Keep America Great” rally at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

The top trending topic on Twitter across the United States for much of Thursday has been #TrumpMinneapolis.

President Trump, and the Republican Party of Minnesota, tweeted their excitement over the rally.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who engaged in a Twitter war with the president earlier this week, proclaimed Thursday as “Love Trumps Hate Day” in the city.

Some young, aspiring Minnesota journalists were able to go inside Target Center and practice their craft.

The crowd waiting outside of Target Center has been steadily swelling since Thursday morning.

Protesters also arrived early to voice their opposition to President Trump and his policies.

Some folks just came out to get a chuckle.

The crowds have also pushed the METRO Blue Line to its max capacity.


