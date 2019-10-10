MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in downtown Minneapolis, the Vice-President and Second Lady toured a family-owned sign company in the south metro.
Mike and Karen Pence visited Safety Signs in Lakeville. The company makes traffic and construction zone signs. Jay and Sue Blanchard started their business more than 25 years ago.
The vice president said that the Trump administration is doing its part to help small businesses, like Safety Signs, thrive.
“I couldn’t be more proud to serve alongside a President who, from the first day of this administration, has been working to get the economy of Minnesota moving, the economy of the America moving,” Pence said. “Right out of the gate we cut taxes across the board, for working families, small businesses just like this one, family farmers. We rolled back more federal red tape than any administration in American history.”
It’s no surprise the Trump campaign chose to visit Minnesota’s 2nd district. The president won there in 2016 but Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig unseated its Republican representative.
Seeing the President and Vice President together at a rally doesn’t happen very often. It’s a show of just how serious Republicans are about winning Minnesota in the upcoming election.
