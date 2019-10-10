



There is a lot of fall fun to be had this weekend — from a corn maze, a neat way to see the fall colors and a pumpkin show.

Sever’s Corn Maze

The Largest Corn Maze in Minnesota continues this weekend.

Severs in Shakopee’s new expansion includes a 14+ acre corn maze, expanded corn pits, a 10-acre pick your own pumpkin patch and more!

Severs is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Nov. 3.

Hyland Hills Fall Chairlift Rides

Ride a chairlift and enjoy the picturesque view from one of the highest elevations in Hennepin County.

The Hyland Hills Fall Chairlift rides are this Friday and Saturday.

After the ride, enjoy the sunset, live folk music and s’mores by a campfire.

Tickets are $7 at the door.

Pumpkins At The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Finally, marvel at a huge pumpkin display at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum!

More than 300 types of pumpkins and squash grown at the Arboretum will be on display in a tower at the Oswald Visitor Center.

Then swing by the nearby AppleHouse to purchase a variety for your own decor or to eat.

You can see the pumpkins now through Halloween.