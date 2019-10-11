MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the switch in temperature that could see the Twin Cities seeing snowflakes this weekend, it’s not so big a stretch to start humming holiday tunes to yourself.

But if you’re one of those people who think the Christmas tree can absolutely not go up until after Thanksgiving, you’re going to want to think twice before booking a reservation at a Northeast Minneapolis eatery.

On the other hand, if you celebrate Christmas in July (and pretty much every other month of the year), you should know Betty Danger’s Country Club has transformed into a Christmas wonderland, a kitschy throwback. From the decor and the food, it’s like going back in time to grandma’s house.

Of course, Betty Danger’s is already known for its kitschy decor, but this is a next-level, full-blown transformation into what they’re calling Mary’s Christmas Palace.

Executive Chef Cesar Urgiles rebuilt the menu. Start with the Christmas Experience Platter, which comes on like every appetizer of your childhood: pecan-crusted cheese balls, fried artichokes, spinach dip in a bread bowl.

Aside from that, there’s bourbon-honey ham bursts with citrus, and then of course mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

The bar has gone all-in on the yuletide cheer as well. Bartender Brandon Olson presented something called the Snowball in your Face. Inside a snowman is a milk punch with brandy and vanilla. There’s a White Russian made with gingerbread liqueur. And then there’s a Jingle Ball Martini, with apple cider and cinnamon, served in an ornament.

The idea is to tap into nostalgia, make you smile, make you laugh, and make you feel just a bit like you’re a kid that’s just traveled over the river and through the woods.

Betty Danger’s holiday experience is open for dinner every weeknight and all day on weekends, including a Christmas brunch Saturday and Sunday.