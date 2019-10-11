MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been sentenced to one year in jail in Ramsey County Court after leaving his 4-year-old son in the car for four hours. The boy later died from overheating.
In May, 26-year-old Kristopher Alexander Taylor, of Minneapolis, reportedly left his son Riley Taylor in his car near CHS Field in St. Paul while he went to work. According to the criminal complaint, the lot Taylor’s car was parked in was entirely exposed to the sun.
Taylor later brought his son, who was not breathing, to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the boy had died from hyperthermia.
Taylor told police had was unable to find anyone to watch his son while he worked. Taylor initially told officers he brought his son to Grill Fest at CHS Field before taking him to work, only later bringing his son to the car for a few hours. Details given by Taylor’s coworkers, who said he had been present for his entire shift, did not back up these claims.
But Taylor later told officers the boy had been in the car all day while he had been at work.
Taylor was charged and later convicted with second-degree manslaughter charges. Taylor also pleaded guilty to this charge.
On Friday, he was sentenced to one year in jail in Ramsey County Court. He must serve the first 6 months is custody but could later be eligible for electronic home monitoring.
You must log in to post a comment.