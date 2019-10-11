



What happened to fall? A blast of wintry weather this weekend is expected to bring snowflakes to the Twin Cities and dump more than six inches of snow in pockets along the Red River Valley.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says a cold front moved into Minnesota overnight from the Dakotas, where a snowstorm continues to pound communities with several inches of heavy October snow.

The wintry air Friday morning dropped temperatures in Minnesota into the 30s and brought heavy snow to the northwestern corner of the state, where a winter storm warning is in effect until Saturday afternoon. By the time the snow stops falling there, some communities along the Red River Valley could see upwards of six inches of snow accumulate.

Additionally, motorists in the area are urged to use caution. Strong winds amid the heavy snow will greatly reduce visibility, and roads in the region, even highways, could become slick with snow.

SNOW UPDATE: Most of this will fall in off-and-on fashion tonight through Saturday night, and accumulate mainly on the grass; that includes the metro area. HOWEVER, the heavier snow totals in NW MN will come from steadier snow that will impact travel and visibility. pic.twitter.com/HJWIuj23Yl — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) October 11, 2019

As for the Twin Cities, snow was spotted falling Friday morning just west of the metro. However, not much is expected the rest of the day.

As the cold front moves across Minnesota on Saturday, it’s expected to weaken, dropping scattered snow showers across much of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Another area where it’ll snow this weekend is the North Shore. Some communities there could see between 3 to 6 inches of snow stack up by Sunday morning.

It’s snowing in Minnesota: thanks Annie Swedlund In Winsted for the video. #MNWx #MyMorning pic.twitter.com/mRZnrFWdNU — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) October 11, 2019

Looking ahead, temperatures won’t warm more much next week. The mercury looks to be in the 40s for the start of the workweek, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

According to Augustyniak, temperatures are expected to be below average for the rest of the month. As such, don’t expect to see highs in the 70s and 80s for a long while.