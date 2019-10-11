Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in western Wisconsin are seeking the suspect in an armed robbery of a U-Fuel gas station Friday afternoon.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the U-Fuel located at N5698 850th street.
Authorities say the suspect entered the gas station with a silver handgun and demanded money before leaving on foot.
The suspect was identified on surveillance video from a nearby business.
If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s office.
