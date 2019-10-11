  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in western Wisconsin are seeking the suspect in an armed robbery of a U-Fuel gas station Friday afternoon.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the U-Fuel located at N5698 850th street.

Authorities say the suspect entered the gas station with a silver handgun and demanded money before leaving on foot.

Credit: Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect was identified on surveillance video from a nearby business.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s office.

