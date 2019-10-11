  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say they’ve arrested a man wanted in Michigan for the stabbing death of a mother of five.

The New Richmond Police Department says officers arrested the 26-year-old Wednesday after officers responded to a medical call on the south side of town. Emergency workers attended to the man’s needs and police arrested him after learning he was wanted in a September homicide in Detroit.

According to reports from Michigan, authorities there say the man stabbed a relative to death at a home and fled the scene.

New Richmond police say the man is being held in St. Croix County Jail for possible extradition back to Michigan.

