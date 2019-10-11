We are looking for youth entrepreneurs, business owners, artists, chefs, bakers, influencers, designers, CEOs, etc ages 8+ years old who own, manage and operate 50% of their business to participate in the first kids business fair in Minnesota!

Yungpreneur Pop-Up Fair’s purpose is to create a platform for young business owners to gain entrepreneurial experience that is not being taught in the modern American education. These young entrepreneurs will benefit from interacting with customers in which will strengthen their interpersonal skills; they will also be able to develop valuable transferable skills, including communication- presenting findings and explaining information as well as problem solving skills. Most importantly they will understand the beginning of money management. These are all very important features that every entrepreneur will need to know.

Date: Sunday, October 20th from 1-4pm.

Location: Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55106

Thank you to our sponsors for supporting our event and Yungpreneurs.

If you know a Yungpreneur who would benefit from participating in our event please email for application and details. For more information on how you can sponsor a Yungpreneur and have your business or organization be featured at our event, please email: contact@icecreambowties.com.