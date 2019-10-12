BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Transportation Department has reopened hundreds of miles of highways but warned that travel remained hazardous due to severe winter conditions.
Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border was reopened Saturday morning, while U.S. Highway 2 and Interstate 94 were reopened late Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say secondary highways and roads in north-central North Dakota were impassable and blocked after more than 2 feet of snow fell in some areas.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning Friday for northern North Dakota and winter storm warnings and watches elsewhere in the state and into parts of South Dakota and Minnesota through Saturday afternoon.
Forecasters say conditions are expected to gradually improve.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.