MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday night.
The Minneapolis Police Department was called to a report of a shooting around 8:40 p.m. near Cedar Avenue S and Riverside Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim, a man in his 30’s, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators say the man was standing with two other individuals when he heard the sound of a gunshot in the area. That’s when the victim felt pain in his foot and realized he had been shot.
Authorities say the victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact police.
