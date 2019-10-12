  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department was called to a report of a shooting around 8:40 p.m. near Cedar Avenue S and Riverside Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim, a man in his 30’s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the man was standing with two other individuals when he heard the sound of a gunshot in the area. That’s when the victim felt pain in his foot and realized he had been shot.

Credit: CBS Minnesota

Authorities say the victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact police.

