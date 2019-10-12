Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Mankato man died after a wrong-way crash Friday evening in Sibley County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 169 at County Road 8.
According to the State Patrol, a Kenworth truck, driven by 40-year-old Luis Eriberto Tamay Lema, was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when the vehicle collided with a Ford Explorer going in the wrong direction.
The driver of the Ford Explorer, 65-year-old Howard Sweiger, was killed. Officials say Sweiger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
The state patrol is investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.