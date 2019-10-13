MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cub Foods announced Friday the store is taking “reasonable and prudent precautions” by discontinuing the sale of e-cigarettes and vaporizers. The grocery store also announced they now “respectfully ask” its customers to no longer openly carry firearms into the store.
Cub said the move comes after “increasing questions from the health community and complex regulatory environment associated with these products.”
The store acknowledged Minnesota is an open-carry state, allowing those with lawful permits to carry firearms.
“We also respect the concerns and feedback shared by many of our customers following the recent tragic events throughout our country,” it added in a statement. “Therefore, we’re respectfully asking our customers, other than authorized law enforcement officials, to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores.”
