MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 15-year-old boy died after collapsing during a varsity football game in Aitkin just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Jackson Pfister (credit: Prep Baseball Report)

Jackson Pfister, an Esko High School player, died after being taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center with a “serious medical condition,” police said.

Police and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are handling the death investigation.

Pfister’s visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Cloquet. A memorial mass will be at 4 p.m. followed by a luncheon in the church social hall.

The church is located at 102 Fourth Street.

