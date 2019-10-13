Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 15-year-old boy died after collapsing during a varsity football game in Aitkin just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Jackson Pfister, an Esko High School player, died after being taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center with a “serious medical condition,” police said.
Police and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are handling the death investigation.
Pfister’s visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Cloquet. A memorial mass will be at 4 p.m. followed by a luncheon in the church social hall.
The church is located at 102 Fourth Street.
