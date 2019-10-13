Menu
Agents Say Glenwood Woman Bilked Government Out Of Benefits
Authorities say a onetime U.S. Postal Service employee in western Minnesota cheated the government out of more than $100,000 in federal disability benefits by claiming she had a workforce injury while at the same time competing in dog agility events.
Frey Says Rally Compensation Remains A 'Stand-Off' With Trump Admin. In WaPo Op-Ed
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took to the Washington Post Saturday to explain why he asked President Donald Trump to pay up ahead of his Thursday rally at the Target Center.
Good For Apples, Bad For Most Plants: Wintry Weather Visits October
The calendar still says it's October. The weather outside tells a different story.
Minnesota Weather: Blast Of Winter Brings Flurries, Cold Rain To Twin Cities
nowflakes and light drizzle are falling in parts of the Twin Cities late Friday afternoon -- but it is nothing compared to what folks are dealing with in the southwest corner of the state.
'Potentially Historic' Fall Snowstorm Pushing Through The Dakotas
A powerful winter-like storm moving through the Great Plains is closing schools and causing travel headaches in multiple states.
Crosby, Short-Handed Penguins Beat Winless Wild 7-4
Just four games into the season, injuries have decimated the top lines for the Pittsburgh Penguins as Evgeni Malkin, Nick Bjugstad, Alex Galchenyuk and Bryan Rust have all missed time.
Rodney Smith, Unbeaten Gophers Run Over Huskers 34-7
All week long at Minnesota's practice facility, players were doused with frigid water as they took the field. The thermostat was turned down to the max in the mid-50s. Fans were on full blast. Quarterbacks and receivers stuck their hands in ice buckets between drills. Footballs were soaked and frozen.
'He's A Tough Cookie': Meet DeLaSalle High School's Jalen Travis
The youngest of the three Travis sons is taking his turn on the court this year, but he has decided his future is in a different sport.
'Cousins Set Up To Have Nice Game At Home' Larry Hartstein On Why The Vikings Will Beat Eagles
The Sportsline senior analyst says that the depleted Eagles secondary is part of the reason he is taking the Vikings at home.
Christmas Arrives Extra Early At Betty Danger’s Country Club
Betty Danger's is already known for its kitschy decor, but this is a next-level, full-blown transformation into what they're calling Mary's Christmas Palace.
The Top 4 Minneapolis Spots For Inexpensive Southeast Asian Cuisine
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southeast Asian fare? Minneapolis has more than a few hot spots to try.
The 4 Best Fast Food Restaurants In Minneapolis, Ranked By You
Look beyond the chains and you'll find a number of quickly-prepared meals perfect for your hunger pangs, right here in Minneapolis.
The Top 4 Ranked Thai Restaurants In Minneapolis
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai fare? Try one of these four spots.
The Top 4 Ranked Cocktail Bars In St. Paul
We crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Saint Paul.
The Top 4 Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurants In Minneapolis
Topping the list is Lepot Chinese Hotpot, but there are other great spots to help you fill your hunger pangs.
What Is Anxiety, And What Does It Actually Feel Like?
Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the U.S., according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Why Do Presidential Campaigns Often Skip Out On Paying Cities For Rally Bills?
Many presidential candidates, including President Donald Trump, won't pay the substantial bills local governments incur for their rallies.
Finding Minnesota
Finding Minnesota: Hunters' Decoy Collection Numbers In Excess Of 500
It's the time of year when hunters like John Southworth can't help but smile. And while sitting in a duck boat is fun, it's a different kind of hunting he really looks forward to.
Yungpreneur Pop-Up Fair
Yungpreneur Pop-Up Fair is the first kids business fair in Minnesota!
Vaping Illness Links
October 13, 2019 at 9:20 am
Minnesota Department of Health
Children’s Minnesota
