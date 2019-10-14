Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It seems like a while ago, but it was only last Monday when the Minnesota Twins’ season ended after losing to the New York Yankees in three straight.
It was a disappointing end to one of the most entertaining seasons in team history – especially for a first year manager.
So, WCCO’s Mike Max sat down with Rocco Baldelli. He talked with Max about surprises during the season, the unknowns of the job, his reflection of the season and much more.
“I don’t think looking at this year in any way except a positive light is correct,” Baldelli said. “There were way more positives than negatives this year.”
Watch the full interview above for more.
You must log in to post a comment.