This Weekend, Minnesota United Play First MLS Playoff Game – And It’s At Home"I think we're going to have a great atmosphere within the stadium, and I think the players will be up for it.”

1-On-1 With Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli: ‘The Unknown Is The Most Interesting Part Of The Job’It seems like a while ago, but it was only last Monday when the Minnesota Twins’ season ended after losing to the New York Yankees in three straight. It was a disappointing end to one of the most entertaining seasons in team history – especially for a first year manager.

Cousins, Diggs Fly Past Eagles In Vikings' 38-20 WinKirk Cousins threw to Stefon Diggs for three of his four touchdowns, racking up a season-high 333 passing yards as the Minnesota Vikings ravaged the Philadelphia Eagles secondary in a 38-20 victory Sunday.

Crosby, Short-Handed Penguins Beat Winless Wild 7-4Just four games into the season, injuries have decimated the top lines for the Pittsburgh Penguins as Evgeni Malkin, Nick Bjugstad, Alex Galchenyuk and Bryan Rust have all missed time.