MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro say a man was hospitalized following an early Monday morning shooting outside a Walmart.
The Blaine Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on 11505 Ulysses Street.
Responding officers found a man in his 30s with wounds to his ear and the top of his head. Two spent shell casings were found on the ground.
The man was brought to a hospital for treatment.
Police say the people involved in the shooting are believed to know each other. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and talking to witnesses.
So far, no arrests have been made.
While a section of the parking lot was cordoned off Monday morning, the Walmart is open for business.
