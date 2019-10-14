MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dustin Bilderback, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting of two South St. Paul police officers two summers ago.
The Dakota County Attorney’s office says Bilderback was living in a supportive housing group home for people suffering from mental illness. Officers were called to the building on July 19, 2018 for a welfare check on Bilderback.
The criminal complaint says Bilderback and his caseworker were standing outside. The officers and the caseworker started to discuss whether or not to place him on a 72-hour mental health hold, while Bilderback started walking to his car in the parking lot. An officer followed him.
Bilderback reached into the back seat of his vehicle, pulled out a shotgun and fired six rounds at the officers, striking two of them. Two officers fired back, but didn’t hit Bilderback. He eventually dropped the shotgun and surrendered.
Both officers survived. One suffered wounds to his back, arm and next, and the other was struck in the leg.
Bilderback will be sentenced on the morning of January 7, 2020.
