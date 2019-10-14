



Nineteen-year-old Cecilia Speranzella remains in the hospital, but her 14-year-old brother Jacob is recovering at home.

Surveillance video captured the moments before the driver hit the teenagers. They were just crossing Lake Street in Minneapolis after getting ice cream.

Jacob and Cecilia enjoy sharing food, and that’s just what the tight duo was doing on September 30. Cecilia, who goes by Cece, had just gotten her brother ice cream when their walk ended violently. A car crashed into them, and the teens were catapulted into the air, shattering a nearby store front.

Police say a carjacker on the run hit them and a police cruiser before his stolen car burst into flames. He was arrested shortly after, but the story is far from over for Jacob and Cece.

“It’s been horrific for the family. They are trying to adjust to taking care of these kids. They’ve been in the hospital for the better part of two weeks,” said Speranzella family attorney Robert Brabbit.

Jacob, known for his quiet and thoughtful nature, is now home recovering from ankle and spine injuries. But for Cece, a well-loved Starbucks manager and college student, the injuries are more severe.

“For many days, they were unsure she was going to survive, and she was unresponsive,” Brabbit said. “She suffered a serious traumatic brain injury [and] is thankfully starting to recover.”

As the criminal case moves forward, the victims are working to do the same.

“It won’t be over for them for a long time,” Brabbit said.

One major hurdle in this recovery journey will be medical bills. Cece is still in the hospital, and the hope is she will be able to communicate via writing and continue to heal.

This will be a very costly journey for the family. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them, as well as a Facebook page.