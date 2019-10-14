FEDERAL DAM, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a crash Sunday morning in northern Minnesota.
The Cass County Sheriff says the crash happened around 11 a.m. on County Road 8, just south of Federal Dam. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 62-year-old man was towing a passenger car on a car dolly when it failed to stop at a stop sign.
As the Trailblazer went through the stop sign, it and hit an Oldsmobile Silhouette. The 58-year-old driver of the Oldsmobile was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, a 4-year-old girl, was treated on scene and transported to a hospital in the Twin Cities with serious injuries.
The driver of the Trailblazer was transported to a Deer River hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The victim’s name will be released pending notification of family.
