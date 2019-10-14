MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a taste of winter over the weekend, fall-like weather returns to Minnesota this week.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says that although Monday will start cool, temperatures will warm to the low 50s by the afternoon. While that’s still below average for this time of year, it’s still warmer than it was over the weekend.
Tuesday will bring another drop in temperatures as well as a chance for afternoon rain. After Tuesday, however, temperatures will begin to warm.
By Thursday, highs look to be in the upper 50s, and the weekend is expected to bring a string of days with temperatures in the 60s.
Saturday, for instance, is forecasted to be sunny with above-average temperatures. It might not be a bad idea to start making weekend plans now.
