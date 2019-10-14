1-On-1 With Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli: ‘The Unknown Is The Most Interesting Part Of The Job’It seems like a while ago, but it was only last Monday when the Minnesota Twins’ season ended after losing to the New York Yankees in three straight. It was a disappointing end to one of the most entertaining seasons in team history – especially for a first year manager.

Cousins, Diggs Fly Past Eagles In Vikings' 38-20 WinKirk Cousins threw to Stefon Diggs for three of his four touchdowns, racking up a season-high 333 passing yards as the Minnesota Vikings ravaged the Philadelphia Eagles secondary in a 38-20 victory Sunday.

Crosby, Short-Handed Penguins Beat Winless Wild 7-4Just four games into the season, injuries have decimated the top lines for the Pittsburgh Penguins as Evgeni Malkin, Nick Bjugstad, Alex Galchenyuk and Bryan Rust have all missed time.

Rodney Smith, Unbeaten Gophers Run Over Huskers 34-7All week long at Minnesota's practice facility, players were doused with frigid water as they took the field. The thermostat was turned down to the max in the mid-50s. Fans were on full blast. Quarterbacks and receivers stuck their hands in ice buckets between drills. Footballs were soaked and frozen.