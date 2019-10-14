MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week marks one year since Jayme Closs was kidnapped and her parents were murdered in their western Wisconsin home.

The brave teenager was missing for 88 days before ultimately saving herself.

On Monday morning, investigators will speak about the events that captured the nation’s attention last October.

Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, in the early morning hours of Oct. 15.

Her parents, James and Denise, were shot and killed.

Jayme was able to escape her captor, Jake Patterson, and rescue herself in January.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald became the face of the effort to find her. The Closs case led to his first ever Amber Alert and a lot of national attention.

“I still haven’t wrapped my head around how big of a case this was,” Fitzgerald said, recently.

Despite the fact that Jayme rescued herself, Fitzgerald believes there is nothing he would change from an investigation standpoint.

Patterson will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders and kidnapping. He’s been moved to a prison in New Mexico out of safety concerns.

Jayme now lives with her aunt.

Back in May, Jayme said while she lost her parents and home, the unthinkable events did not break her spirit. She said she wants to do great things with her life.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will be at Monday morning’s press conference.