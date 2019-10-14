MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, Minnesota United will play in its first-ever playoff game for the Major League Soccer Cup. Even better, it’s a home game.

Like last week, the team’s focus for the days ahead will be on preparation.

“I think the most important thing is that we don’t try to cram too much in, put too much on them, and gradually use it as a normal week,” said Minnesota United FC head coach Adrian Heath. “We’ve got extra time, we’ll be at home, which is nice, so no more traveling…we can gradually build up, and try to get them in the best physical and mental shape we can get them in for what I think’s going to be a really highly charged atmosphere.”

The team’s opponent will be LA Galaxy, which the Loons have played twice already this season — a loss in March and a tie in April. But that was six months ago.

“We know what’s coming,” Heath said. “Some great individual players…I think we’re going to have a great atmosphere within the stadium, and I think the players will be up for it.”

And it being mid-October in Minnesota, there’s a chance it could bring snow to Allianz Field.

“Well, it didn’t do us too good the last time we had the snow game,” Heath said. “Hopefully it will be a beautiful evening, stadium will be full, both teams will be prepared, and I think it will be a great evening for us all.”