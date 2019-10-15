MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The fourth Democratic presidential debate is slated for Tuesday evening, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar may need to have a stand-out night to stay in the contest.
The debate will take place in Ohio, with 12 presidential hopefuls sharing the stage. It’ll be the first debate since Congress opened an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
At the center of the stage will be former Vice President Joe Biden. He only recently came out in favor of impeachment. Next to him will be Elizabeth Warren, who is gaining ground on Biden in some national polls.
It’s also the first big event for Bernie Sanders since a heart attack two weeks ago.
The debate could be a make or break moment for Klobuchar. She continues to poll at the lower end of the pack. Experts say Klobuchar needs to make a splash to keep voters and donors interested.
So far, she has not qualified for November’s debate. Fundraising and polling thresholds have been bumped up once again for that debate.
Right now, only eight candidates have qualified for the fifth debate.
You must log in to post a comment.