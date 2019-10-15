Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Blaine police say someone is in custody in connection to the shooting Monday morning in a Walmart parking lot.
The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. Monday in the parking lot on 11505 Ulysses Street Northeast. The victim, a man in his 30s, was hospitalized for injuries to his ear and the top of his head.
Hours later, police arrested an individual.
Investigators believe those involved in the shooting knew each other. No word has been given on what prompted the shooting.
Blaine police say more information will be released once the county attorney reviews the case.
