



— The Philadelphia Eagles have released linebacker Zach Brown, who called Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins the “weakest link” before the Eagles’ loss to the Vikings Sunday.

On Monday, the Eagles announced that the team released Brown.

Roster Move: #Eagles have released LB Zach Brown. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 14, 2019

Brown made headlines before Sunday’s game when he said in an ESPN interview that “every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball” – that guy being Cousins. He added that Cousins is the “weakest link” on an offense that is otherwise good.

Cousins’ performance against the Eagles Sunday did not live up to the “weakest link” reasoning. He had a dominating performance, completing 22 of 29 passes for 333 yards with four touchdowns and one interception – notching a 138.4 passer rating in the 38-20 win over the Eagles.

Cousins didn’t use Brown’s comments as bulletin board material for the game, however. In fact, he didn’t even know what Brown said until after the game.

After the game, the Vikings had a bit of fun with Brown’s comments, posting a picture of Cousins, his stats for the game, and “The weakest link” as the caption.

It’s unclear why Brown was released or if it’s related to his comments on Cousins. He’s reportedly receiving interest from multiple teams.

The Eagles signed Brown to a one-year, $3 million contract this offseason. He was the team’s second-leading tackler with 31 total in six games.