Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of Minnesota United’s first-ever Major League Soccer playoff match, against L.A. Galaxy, defender Michael Boxall joined Norman Seawright at Studiiyo23, a Minneapolis-based boutique that specializes in urban fashion—and that style is right up Boxall’s alley.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of Minnesota United’s first-ever Major League Soccer playoff match, against L.A. Galaxy, defender Michael Boxall joined Norman Seawright at Studiiyo23, a Minneapolis-based boutique that specializes in urban fashion—and that style is right up Boxall’s alley.
A native of New Zealand, his earliest style influence came from American rapper Nelly’s song “Air Force Ones,” and he’s gravitated toward Nike shoes since then. It’s an extension of his personality; laid-back and casual.
You must log in to post a comment.