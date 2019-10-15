  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Norman Seawright III
Filed Under:Local TV, Michael Boxall, Minnesota United, Norman Seawright III


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of Minnesota United’s first-ever Major League Soccer playoff match, against L.A. Galaxy, defender Michael Boxall joined Norman Seawright at Studiiyo23, a Minneapolis-based boutique that specializes in urban fashion—and that style is right up Boxall’s alley.

Michael Boxall and Studiiyo23 owner Moh Habib (credit: CBS)

A native of New Zealand, his earliest style influence came from American rapper Nelly’s song “Air Force Ones,” and he’s gravitated toward Nike shoes since then. It’s an extension of his personality; laid-back and casual.

Norman Seawright III

Comments