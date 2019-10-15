Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 6-year-old boy named Ethan has gone missing in Becker Tuesday evening.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 6-year-old boy named Ethan has gone missing in Becker Tuesday evening.
Police say the boy was last seen at about 4:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 25 and County Road 16, north of Becker. He got off his school bus with his siblings and started to play with his family’s dog. He has not been seen since.
Ethan has blond hair and is wearing a light blue T-shirt that reads “Becker Spirit,” gray Becker sweatpants and a blue hooded sweatshirt.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Patrol’s aviation unit is assisting in the search.
Anyone with information on Ethan’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.