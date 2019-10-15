Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe could be responsible for three sexual assaults and a burglary in St. Paul.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe could be responsible for three sexual assaults and a burglary in St. Paul.
The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30, tall with a slender build and with a small beard. Authorities believe he’s driving a dark-colored, early 2000s Volvo S40 sedan with silver rims and a Minnesota license plate.
If you know the suspect or have any information about the assaults and/or burglary, police ask you contact them at 651-266-7320.
You must log in to post a comment.