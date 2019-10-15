  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the southeast metro say a drunk driver arrested over the weekend had driven for at least 3 miles with a smashed-in windshield after hitting a mailbox.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was arrested Saturday after a deputy found him going the wrong way on Red Wing Boulevard, south of Hastings.

After the deputy pulled him over following a brief pursuit, he found that the driver’s windshield had been mashed in and the driver’s hand was bleeding.

The deputy determined that the driver had hit a mailbox on Red Wing Boulevard and drove with the mashed windshield for at least 3 miles.

The driver also hit another mailbox as he was being pulled over.

The sheriff’s office says it’s thankful only mailboxes were hit that night.

