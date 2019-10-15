Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro are asking the public’s help in figuring out who was behind a small explosion last week in a garbage can at the Albertville Outlet mall.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion was reported Friday night at the mall on Labeaux Avenue, in a garbage can outside the Nike Outlet store.
No one was hurt by the blast, which damaged the garbage can and slightly damaged the exterior of the mall.
The explosion is under investigation by local authorities and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Anyone with information on the explosion is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 763-682-1162.
