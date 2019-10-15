MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to try the top bars around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most popular such spots in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt to hang out and have an adult beverage.
1. Stewart’s
Topping the list is Stewart’s. Located at 128 Cleveland Ave. N. in Merriam Park, the New American spot is the highest-rated bar in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 148 reviews on Yelp.
2. Moscow On The Hill
Next up is Summit-University’s Moscow On The Hill, at 371 Selby Ave. With four stars out of 377 reviews on Yelp, the Russian bar and restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza
Downtown’s Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza, located at 512 Robert St. North, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 265 reviews.
4. Demera
Demera, a bar and Ethiopian spot in Thomas Dale, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 63 Yelp reviews. Head over to 823 W. University Ave. to see for yourself.
5. El Burrito Mercado
Last but not least, over in West Side, check out El Burrito Mercado, which has earned four stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican bar, restaurant and grocery store at 175 Cesar Chavez St.
