MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Pierce County, Wisconsin say a man needed to be extricated from his vehicle after crashing into a tree Monday.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Monday shortly after 7:30 a.m. on County Truck Highway F, just south of CTH M and River Falls in Clifton Township.
There, it was determined a 2006 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on CTH F when the vehicle crossed over the left of center, entered the east ditch and struck a tree.
The driver, identified as 46-year-old Shawn Brown of Prescott, Wisconsin, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
