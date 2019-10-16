MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Working in an office setting can mean your boss is nowhere in sight. They might have their own closed-off office, or in a different part of the building.
But the CEO of SquareFoot, a commercial real estate company, is sharing his story. Jonathan Wassertrum says he made the decision to sit right in the middle of his office, amongst his employees.
He says more people are coming by to see him, and ask questions than before.
It’s also helped Jonathan understand the day-to day activity of the business, however he said it’s not the be-all, end-all answer to solving management issues.
“There are some downsides that surface from such an innovative solution, however. There are times when I require more privacy, to either work on more confidential matters or to field an important phone call. For those occasions, I book and head to a nearby conference room, just like other members of the team would in similar circumstances,” he wrote. “But I know that these moments are few and far between.”
You must log in to post a comment.