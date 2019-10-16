MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old Anoka man faces serious charges after he allegedly shoved his girlfriend, who is about 9 months pregnant, out of a moving vehicle after an argument, according to charges filed in Ramsey County.

Lance Booth faces one felony count of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the Oct. 13 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, prior to the incident, Booth and his pregnant girlfriend were returning from a baby shower given to them in their honor by friends and relatives in Roseville. Their 10-month-old baby was also in a car seat in the backseat. Friends, also returning from the party, were driving in front and behind the couple.

Then, Booth and the victim began arguing about Booth’s family. The friend driving in front of the couple said she saw Booth grab the victim’s hair and punch her face and head while she tried to drive. The friend stopped and attempted to pull Booth away from the heavily pregnant victim, but was unable to stop him.

The complaint says Booth then climbed over the center console of the car, shoving his pregnant girlfriend against the driver’s door. He then took control of the steering wheel and pressed down on the accelerator, driving off with the victim and their baby in the back. As the car was moving in the area of Payne and Maryland avenues, he shoved the victim out of the moving car and onto the pavement, injuring her.

Two police officers and multiple other witnesses observed the incident take place. Booth allegedly kept driving and was later stopped several blocks away by police.

Booth was taken into custody, but was not cooperative. Before his arrest, he took of his jacket as if to fight, told police to “shoot” him and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or both. He was also uncooperative while getting a blood draw later at the hospital, but it was obtained and police are awaiting results.

The victim’s arm was injured when she was shoved out of the vehicle. She was taken to Regions Hospital to tend to her injuries and to determine if her unborn baby was also injured.

Booth has at least two prior domestic violence-related convictions. If convicted, Booth could face up to five years in prison.