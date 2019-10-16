MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve has reportedly agreed to extend her stint with the team for another three years.
According to the Star Tribune, Reeve has agreed to the terms of a contract that will keep her with the team through the 2022 season.
Last month, Reeve was named WNBA Executive of the Year, after she led the Lynx to their ninth straight playoff berth in 2019. The team ultimately fell to the defending champion Seattle Storm in a winner-take-all, first-round game.
“I am honored to have been chosen as executive of the year,” said Reeve upon winning. “This award is a testament to the hard work of our talented staff. I am proud of the way our staff and players came together despite much adversity.”
Reeve has been both the head coach and general manager for two seasons, and is now the second person to receive both coach of the year and executive of the year honors over their career.
You must log in to post a comment.