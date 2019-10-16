MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A psychotherapist from Plymouth has been charged with felony-level criminal sexual conduct for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a patient during a psychotherapy session.
Charges have been filed in Hennepin County against 43-year-old Johanna Lee Lamm.
The complaint says officers responded to a sexual assault report at a psychological clinic located in Minnetonka in early August. Officers spoke with the victim, who said that he had been involved in an intimate relationship with Lamm for three or four months.
The victim, who the Minnesota Department of Human Services has identified as a vulnerable adult, told officers he had been charged $200 per session.
Lamm was taken into custody, with bail set at $100,000. If found guilty on her felony charge, she faces a potential 15 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 to $30,000.
