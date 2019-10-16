MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest presidential debate field in modern history took the stage in Ohio, and the conversation was heated among the 12 top democratic candidates for president.

The Democrats were unified on most issues, beginning with impeaching President Donald Trump, but very tough on each other. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, was a frequent target, in part because she refuses to say whether she’ll raise taxes to pay for Medicare for All.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was among the most aggressive.

“At least Bernie (Sanders) is being honest here in saying how he’s going to pay for this, and that taxes are going to go up. And, I’m sorry Elizabeth, but you have not said that, and I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we’re going to send the invoice,” Klobuchar said.

According to the New York Times, Klobuchar actually logged the third-highest total talking time of the evening with 13 minutes, 18 seconds. That put her just behind Warren, who had 22 minutes, 47 seconds, and Joe Biden, who had 16 minutes, 39 seconds.

Here are which candidates spoke the most — and what they talked about — during Tuesday night's Democratic debate.https://t.co/H8iOy9GnW9 pic.twitter.com/QKfBTD8tcQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 16, 2019

Klobuchar doesn’t have much time left in this campaign to make an impression, but she came out swinging, at one point trending nationally on Twitter after her broadside against Trump.

“I’d like to hear from (Trump) about how leaving the Kurds for slaughter, our allies for slaughter, where Russia then steps in to protect them, how that makes America great again. And I would like to hear from him about how coddling up to Vladimir Putin makes America great again. It doesn’t make America great again, it makes Russia great again,” Klobuchar said.

Bernie Sanders returned to the debate stage for the first time since suffering a heart attack. He did not answer a question about his age, whereas many other candidates — including 38-year-old Tulsi Gabbard — were asked to discuss their ages.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden defended himself and his son from Trump’s insistence they be investigated by foreign countries.

The candidates face tougher fundraising and polling thresholds to participate in the November debate. Klobuchar and a handful of others have not yet made the list as of yet.