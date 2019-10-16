Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body found Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of a woman who went missing earlier this month.
Mae’s disappearance remains under investigation.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says the body found on private property near Swatara is likely that of Michelle Mae.
The 35-year-old from Outing went missing on Oct. 3. A hunter reported finding her car near Swatara.
Authorities say the body was brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy.
