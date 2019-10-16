  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body found Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of a woman who went missing earlier this month.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says the body found on private property near Swatara is likely that of Michelle Mae.

The 35-year-old from Outing went missing on Oct. 3. A hunter reported finding her car near Swatara.

Authorities say the body was brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy.

Mae’s disappearance remains under investigation.

