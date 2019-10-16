Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Blue County Sheriff’s office says they have identified the body found last week in a wooded area near Mankato as 23-year-old Shane Zephier.
A hunter found his remains last Thursday near Highway 83. The sheriff’s office says Zephier, who was from Minneapolis, was last seen leaving the Blue Earth County Jail on August 27 after he had been arrested by Lake Crystal police for shoplifting.
Investigators say he was brought to the jail because officers saw he had a warrant out for his arrest, but he was released after it was determined he could not be extradited.
Zephier left the jail on foot that day at about 3 p.m., wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
Zephier’s cause of death is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 507-304-4863.
