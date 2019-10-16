MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Less than a week ago, the Esko Eskomos took the field in Aitkin, securing a resounding win. But none of that mattered, given then sudden and devastating loss they endured after the game.
Fifteen-year-old Jackson Pfister collapsed on the field Friday night, and died later at the hospital.
The sophomore was described by his father as a selfless young man who led by example, both on and off the field.
The Esko HS varsity football team took the field waving a flag with Jackson Pfister's #15 on it. People in the crowd also wearing t-shirts honoring Pfister. The 15y/o sophomore QB died last week after collapsing on the field due to congenital heart disease. @WCCO @EskoSchools pic.twitter.com/6wwczAHAxY
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) October 16, 2019
Pfister was born with a congenital heart defect, and had three surgeries by the time he was 8-years-old, but ever since, his father said doctors medically cleared him to play sports and he never had any complications until last week.
Medical examiners say Pfister died from congenital heart disease.
Over the weekend, friends and teammates visited the Esko field, creating a memorial to Pfister. Counselors were at the school Sunday and over the past few days to help students and staff grieve.
Wednesday night is senior night, and the superintendent says there will be a ceremony for those seniors, in addition to making sure Pfister’s life is honored before the game, which kicks off against Crosby-Ironton at 6 p.m.
