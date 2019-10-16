



— Three employees at a North Carolina assisted living facility are accused of running a fight club with elderly residents with dementia, police said.

Marilyn Latish McKey, 32, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 20, and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 26, are facing assault charges, according to a police report.

Court documents reveal that McKey is accused of pushing a 73-year old woman into her room at the Danby House in Winston-Salem. Authorities say that at the time, Tyson and Jordan filmed the encounter and did not help.

In a separate incident, court documents say that the 73-year old woman began to fight with a 70-year-old woman. All three women are accused of watching the fight, filming it and even encouraging it.

Police began investigating back in June when they say they received a tip about elder abuse at the Danby House, CBS affiliate WNCN reported.

One employee, police said, physically shoved a resident, but no injuries were reported or discovered.

The facility said that the three employees were fired immediately and that administrators are working closely with police.

“Danby House has a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care,” the facility said in a statement. “Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services ordered the facility to stop admitting residents in August after determining that conditions were “detrimental to the health and safety of the resident.”