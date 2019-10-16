Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The screening of WORKING MAN is the opening film for Twin Cities Film Fest and will take place Wednesday, October 16 at Showplace ICON (West End) at 8:00 p.m.
Talia Shire, Peter Gerety & director Robert Jury will be in attendance.
