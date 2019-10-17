Comments
November 12 – December 29, 2019 at the Guthrie Theater
A miserly and miserable man, Ebenezer Scrooge greets each Christmas with “Bah! Humbug!” until he is visited one Christmas Eve by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. Through a restless night, the spirits show him happy memories from his past, cruel realities from the present and a grim future should he continue his cantankerous ways. Charles Dickens’ timeless tale continues to be a perennial favorite and holiday tradition that invites audiences of all ages to celebrate the merriment of the season with their family and loved ones.
For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.guthrietheater.org/shows-and-tickets/2019-2020-season/a-christmas-carol/
You must log in to post a comment.