MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mary Leisses of Lakeville lost her two-year battle to breast cancer in June 2019.
Before she died, she started the foundation “Pink and Black: We Fight Back,” which raises money for breast cancer patients in Minnesota. Through this foundation, she encouraged people to buy lawn ornament flamingos for $10 and then at the end of October, all the purchased flamingos would go in the yard and all the donors would have a “Flock the Yard” flamingo party. Mary had two flamingo parties before she died and in that time raised over $30,000.
Her close friends, Lois Benson and Lori Bunkholt, are now continuing on a legacy of her foundation. This October, they want to have their largest “Flock the Yard” party with over 700 flamingos.
The lawn flamingos are available to adopt for $10 October 17-November 17. The 3rd annual “Flock the Yard” party will October 29th from 4-6 p.m. in the front lawn of Hope Chest consignment store in Orono.
Hope Chest sells clothes and furniture and puts the money directly into the hands of Minnesota breast cancer patients undergoing active treatment.
“We pay their mortgage, rent, transportation costs, childcare, and utilities,” said Jamie Flaws, with Hope Chest.
You can purchase/adopt a flamingo at Hope Chest or online here.
