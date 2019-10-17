Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After becoming entangled in a tower guard wire 50 feet in the air, a 20-year-old called 911 for help getting down Thursday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin, police said. Mason D. Barth attempted to base jump from the 300-foot Charter Communications tower when his parachute got stuck.
Rescuers helped Barth to the ground just after 9:30 a.m. after responding to the call an hour prior. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and has since been released, police said.
Barth was arrested for criminal trespass to property.
