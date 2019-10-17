MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 53-year-old Maple Grove man has been charged with allegedly causing a fatal crash in White Bear Lake that took the life of 25-year-old man.

Robert Norby faces one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the March 22, 2019 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Norby was driving a DHL delivery truck at a high rate of speed, over 80 miles per hour, when he approached the ramps for Interstate 35E in White Bear Lake. He then allegedly failed to break at a red light, attempted to go around stopped vehicles, went onto the shoulder and then entered the intersection.

As Norby’s truck entered the intersection, it struck a Kia Sportage at an impact speed determined to be 83 to 84 mph. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was critically wounded in the crash and was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

Norby suffered non-life threatening injuries to his wrist and knee.

The complaint states Norby was a new driver for DHL and had a history of his license being cancelled for medical reasons. His license was valid at the time of the crash, however. The day of the collision was his first day driving solo for DHL.

After the crash, Norby appeared to have little recollection of what happened, but denied losing consciousness. He told police he only took acetaminophen and a seizure medication that morning. A blood draw found no illegal drugs or alcohol in his system.

Investigators concluded Norby was operating the delivery van without regard for the safety of others and was traveling well above the posted speed limit.

The crash and following investigation shut down Highway 96/I-35E Bridge for four hours.

If convicted, Norby could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.